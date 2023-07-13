Home » Health – Union wants emergency aid for ailing clinics
Berlin (German news agency) – The Union parliamentary group accuses Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) of negligence in dealing with the acute financial problems of the hospitals and calls for emergency aid for the ailing hospitals. Bridge financing must be used to prevent a disorderly structural adjustment, according to a Bundestag application by the Union faction, which the newspapers of the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” report in their Friday editions.

Hospital care must be kept stable until the upcoming reform takes effect. Otherwise, every fifth clinic in Germany is threatened with insolvency and with it an “uncontrollable deforestation”. In this case, a reform can no longer take effect. It was “irresponsible and negligent” when Lauterbach shrugged off the warnings of the German Hospital Society, according to which every fourth or fifth hospital would not survive the next five to seven years without help, Union health expert Stephan Pilsinger (CSU) told RND . While the traffic light coalition wants to pump up the social budget for the coming year by more than five billion to almost 172 billion euros, the budget for health is shrinking by a whole 33 percent.

