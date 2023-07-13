macOS: How Apple keeps users safe | News

Thu, 5:14 pm Tips & Reports vogApple has not only added numerous new features to macOS in recent years. The company also devoted itself intensively to the issue of security and has successively expanded the protective functions contained in the operating system. Examples of this are XProtect and Gatekeeper, which use app checks to keep malware away from Macs and protect the computers from attacks (see ). In addition, there are a few other components. Unlike Windows, for example, macOS does not offer a central app with which all components of the system protection can be checked for their correct function at a glance, but individual checks are of course possible.

System Integrity Protection prevents files from being modified

Since macOS El Capitan (10.11), the Mac operating system has had a feature called System Integrity Protection (SIP). It ensures that even users with root rights cannot change system-relevant apps and files (see ). The component can be deactivated, but this should only be done in very rare exceptional cases and if you know exactly what you are doing. In addition, it is strongly recommended that you turn SIP back on immediately when you no longer need to turn it off. To do this, start the Mac in Recovery mode, open the terminal and type the command csrutil enable; reboot on.

Signed System Volume: Isolated volume for system content

In macOS Catalina (10.15), Apple made a sea change in the Mac operating system and introduced the read-only system volume (see ). Since macOS Big Sur (11.0), this has also been equipped with strong cryptographic protection mechanisms. The function prevents manipulation of the Apple software contained in macOS and also ensures the security and integrity of updates. The Signed System Volume (SSV) status is displayed in System Information on Macs with Apple Silicon and in Disk Utility on Intel Macs. If the feature is not activated, you have to reinstall macOS to turn on this security component.

FileVault: Security through encrypted data

Macs with Apple Silicon and Intel Macs with a T2 chip automatically encrypt the data volume on the SSD. However, the data itself is available to all users of the device. It is therefore advisable to also activate FileVault, which also protects the cryptographic key with the individual password and thus prevents other users from accessing your own data. The function can be switched on in the system settings under “Privacy & Security”. By the way, there is no need to worry about performance losses.

Gatekeeper and XProtect: Built-in malware protection

Gatekeeper has been responsible for keeping malware off Macs since macOS Mountain Lion (10.8) (see ). Among other things, the bouncer checks software downloaded from the Internet to see whether it has a valid developer certificate. XProtect came later and added additional security features to Gatekeeper. XProtect can be switched off with a terminal command, but you should never do that. If you have activated the feature anyway, you can turn it on again with the terminal command sudo spctl –global-enable.

XProtect Remediator: Apple’s automated malware scanner

A little over a year ago, XProtect Remediator made its way into macOS (see ). The integrated security tool runs regular malware scans in the background and removes malware automatically if necessary. The activities can only be found in the macOS log files. However, the developer Howard Oakley provides the free tool XProCheck is available, with which, among other things, the correct function of XProtect Remediator can be checked.

Current firmware and security updates

All security components of macOS naturally only offer the greatest possible protection if the operating system itself and the Mac firmware are up to date. Users should therefore import updates provided by Apple as soon as possible. If you are interested in when the company has released updates for macOS, XProtect and XProtect Remediator in the past few years, you can find a comprehensive List consult which Howard Oakley has been providing for several months and updates regularly.

Supplementary Articles:

07.07.23 ·

Mac Tip: The right program for the right file

29.06.23 ·

Mac Tip: What to do after a failed update

08.06.23 ·

Mac tip: Why apps sometimes crash right at startup – and what to do about it

10.05.23 ·

Mac security by Gatekeeper: An important security feature of the Gatekeeper in detail

0

0

2 comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

