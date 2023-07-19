District requests speed in investigation into the death of Erick Melo in Santa Marta

Due to the disturbance of public order, the authorities reinforce security in the city with 400 uniformed officers.

The Secretaries of Security, Mobility and Social Promotion met with the Commander of Regional 8, Brigadier General Jorge Urquijo, the Inspector General of the National Police, Brigadier General Carlos Triana, to determine the work route that will allow disciplinary and criminal investigations into the death of Erick Melo Solano.

“I requested that the investigation into the events in which the young Erick Melo died be assumed directly by the Attorney General’s Office. My condolences to Erick’s family and friends, I have given the instructions to provide the support that the family needs,” said Mayor Virna Johnson.

Due to the disturbance of public order and the destruction of state property, promoted by a group of individuals, the commander of the regional 8 Police, Brigadier General Jorge Urquijo, assured that the foot of force in the city is redoubled to guarantee the well-being and citizen coexistence.

“We sympathize with the family of the young man who lost his life, but in view of these events some people carried out acts of vandalism, for this reason we had the capacities of the Regional 8 that are in Santa Marta, more than 400 men and women, helicopters and patrols, in order to prevent new acts of vandalism from generating unrest and public order and damage to people unrelated to these events,” said General Urquijo.

The District Administration and the representatives of the National Police rejected the facts in which the young Melo Solano lost his life. Faced with these facts, Brigadier General Carlos Triana assured that the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office is collecting the probative material that allows the clarification of this unfortunate event.

“We find ourselves analyzing the context of the specific situation, rejecting a fact that occurs where a person loses their life, we begin the disciplinary investigations and the criminal investigation is carried out by the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office, this with the aim of establishing the truth about the procedure, ”explained General Triana.

For his part, the Secretary of Security, Bladimir Torres, assured that as requested by the mayor Virna Johnson, the entire institutional offer of the District is accompanying the relatives of the victim and clarified that there is no persecution against the motorcycle guild in the city.

