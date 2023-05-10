Healthcare Emilia, it doesn’t add up: don’t let the Ausl directors talk

There is a hole in Emilian healthcare, indeed no, there isn’t. The mystery in the Bonaccini Region. The lawyer Michele Facci (Lega), minority speaker of the Budget: “The math doesn’t add up, we want there to be transparency and for people to know”

First the Emilia Romagna councilor for health Raffaele Donini announces a hole of 400 million euros, then the hole falls back to a few million, no, indeed, the budget reads a hole of 837 million euros, now it is 84, ah no he returned, the accounts are even. But what are the real numbers?

“They are all numbers given like this, without confirmation. We’ve been asking for the numbers for months but no one has seen them. I ask for data and they answer me with supercazzole”

And why? What response did he get?

“The Health manager replied that the companies have given them the data, there are critical issues, there is the war, Ukraine, inflation, the energy cost, Covid, expenses but they are monitoring and in the end they are going well, on the contrary…”

Eh?

“If I ask for data, give me data! We’ve been going on for 2 months like this. Give us the reports. We are entitled to see and verify them, as opposition advisers. I am the minority rapporteur of the budget. There is something that doesn’t add up given all these ‘shot’ numbers”

What is the real data?

“We have never seen them. I told the Director General of Health of Emilia Romagna, Luca Baldino, “I respect you very much but I don’t accept the answers to ‘My friends'”. I asked for the directors of the Ausl of Emilia Romagna to be summoned. They have the data and can explain it even beyond the numbers”

Surely…

“I am also available to go to the Regional Administrative Court to get this data”

And why doesn’t the Region make them public?

“There is a detail that few know. Given the difficult situation evident in 2022, the Region approves two council resolutions, where it is said that in order to deal with this situation, all Ausl companies had to communicate the progress of the accounts every two months from April 2022. Based on these numbers, the Region would have evaluated which measures to adopt “

