Healthy and Delicious Carrot Cookies with Oats Recipe for a Guilt-Free Dessert

“Healthy and Delicious Carrot and Oats Cookies: A Quick and Easy Recipe”

Looking for a healthy and delicious dessert option? Look no further than these fiber-filled carrot and oats cookies. Not only are they mouth-wateringly delicious, but they are also packed with nutrients and are easy to make.

These carrot cookies with oats are the perfect treat for any time of day, whether it’s for a mid-afternoon snack or to accompany your morning coffee. And the best part? They are simple to make and require just a few basic ingredients.

These cookies are not only rich in fiber, which can aid in digestion, but they also provide a good amount of energy due to the oats they contain. They also include condensed milk, which serves as an important source of sugars. If you prefer, you can replace it with honey or your favorite natural sweetener to achieve the desired consistency.

When you add the oats, you can either leave them whole for a unique texture or grind them into a fine powder for a smoother cookie. The choice is yours!

Ingredients:

– 250 grams of carrot

– 100 grams of oats

– 50 grams of condensed milk

– 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon powder

– 1 egg

– 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

Preparation:

1. Preheat your oven to 180°C

2. Peel and grate the carrots into thin strips

3. Mix with the egg, cinnamon, oil, and condensed milk

4. Integrate the oat flakes and form a homogeneous dough

5. Let the dough rest for 15 minutes before forming small spheres

6. Place each portion on a tray with baking paper

7. Bake for 15 minutes or until the cookies are lightly golden

Nutritional information:

– Calories: 115kcal

– Carbohydrates: 13g

– Cholesterol: 1mg

– Protein: 3g

– Sugars: 9g

– Fiber: 2g

– Sodium: 73mg

– Total Fat: 6g

– Saturated Fat: 1g

So, what are you waiting for? Preheat your oven, gather your ingredients, and enjoy the delightful flavor and health benefits of these carrot and oats cookies.

Share this: Facebook

X

