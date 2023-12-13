Home » Healthy and Delicious Carrot Cookies with Oats Recipe for a Guilt-Free Dessert
Business

Healthy and Delicious Carrot Cookies with Oats Recipe for a Guilt-Free Dessert

by admin
Healthy and Delicious Carrot Cookies with Oats Recipe for a Guilt-Free Dessert

“Healthy and Delicious Carrot and Oats Cookies: A Quick and Easy Recipe”

Looking for a healthy and delicious dessert option? Look no further than these fiber-filled carrot and oats cookies. Not only are they mouth-wateringly delicious, but they are also packed with nutrients and are easy to make.

These carrot cookies with oats are the perfect treat for any time of day, whether it’s for a mid-afternoon snack or to accompany your morning coffee. And the best part? They are simple to make and require just a few basic ingredients.

These cookies are not only rich in fiber, which can aid in digestion, but they also provide a good amount of energy due to the oats they contain. They also include condensed milk, which serves as an important source of sugars. If you prefer, you can replace it with honey or your favorite natural sweetener to achieve the desired consistency.

When you add the oats, you can either leave them whole for a unique texture or grind them into a fine powder for a smoother cookie. The choice is yours!

Ingredients:
– 250 grams of carrot
– 100 grams of oats
– 50 grams of condensed milk
– 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon powder
– 1 egg
– 1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

Preparation:
1. Preheat your oven to 180°C
2. Peel and grate the carrots into thin strips
3. Mix with the egg, cinnamon, oil, and condensed milk
4. Integrate the oat flakes and form a homogeneous dough
5. Let the dough rest for 15 minutes before forming small spheres
6. Place each portion on a tray with baking paper
7. Bake for 15 minutes or until the cookies are lightly golden

See also  Expert Maryna Bilonozho told about Christmas and New Year tours

Nutritional information:
– Calories: 115kcal
– Carbohydrates: 13g
– Cholesterol: 1mg
– Protein: 3g
– Sugars: 9g
– Fiber: 2g
– Sodium: 73mg
– Total Fat: 6g
– Saturated Fat: 1g

So, what are you waiting for? Preheat your oven, gather your ingredients, and enjoy the delightful flavor and health benefits of these carrot and oats cookies.

You may also like

126 new drugs are included in the medical...

Budget 2024: Traffic light achieves breakthrough

Il Sole 24 Ore and Sopra Steria Italia...

Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu will step down...

Fewer exits in 2024? That’s what the numbers...

El Salvador to Issue Bitcoin Bonds in 2024...

Stellantis, ChatGpt will also help with online sales...

Kia EV9 SUV: Reservations Open for Electric Vehicle...

“The crisis is not over yet.” Beijing’s economic...

Xiaomi: Yu Chengdong’s unfounded and untrue remarks about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy