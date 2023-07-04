Heat pump: The 20 percent disadvantage for landlords

With great effort, the traffic light coalition brought the controversial heating law to the last round of voting in parliament. And already the next conflicts appear. Because the heat transition in the boiler room continues to result in a heat pump in most cases. And that is still relatively expensive given the device and installation costs that are currently common in Germany.

Government funding with direct grants and loans is intended to help. The basic subsidy should now increase by five percent, plus the refrigerant bonus it would be 35 percent. In addition, according to the proposal according to the motion for a resolution, there should be a “climate speed bonus” of 20 percent for everyone who installs a heat pump earlier than prescribed in the heating law. So far, so interesting – with investment costs of 30,000 euros and more for an average family home. But the “speed bonus” has a flaw.

