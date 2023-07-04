Udinese market – Lucca is black and white / Medical visits scheduled

The footballer is unofficially black and white. Only the medical tests are missing to get the striker to sign the contract. That’s when they will be

Udinese has closed for his new striker. The ram during the next season will be the bomber Lorenzo Lucca. A negotiation that lasted many weeks, but which finally had the final closure and above all the exchange of the last documents. Now we just have to wait for the next one Thursdaydate on which the bomber will do medical checkups and then he will sign the contract that will bind him to the black and white team. Let’s see all the details of this negotiation that inflamed Udinese’s attack and certainly put away several other players. Here is the summary of the negotiation Lorenzo Lucca.

The Juventus striker has signed a one-season deal, given that his landing will be on loan with the right to buy. The money for the loan will go to Pisa during this year and in the event of good performances, the figure set to prolong the relationship between the Italian center forward and the Friulian club is well eight million euros. Now the ball passes into the hands of the centre-forward who, after a difficult season in the Netherlands, will have the chance to relaunch himself. Let’s not waste any more time and here is the path taken by Lorenzo Lucca over the last few seasons.

the bomber career

After the great start to the season two years ago with the Pisa, in which he scored six goals in ten appearances, there was a real setback in the young striker’s career. In the second part of the year, too many market rumors distracted him from his goal and even with the passing of the matches he ended up on the bench. Last year came the chance in When, but after two goals as a substitute in the Eredivisie, also in this case he messed up the following matches. The chance to redeem himself will come to Udine, we’ll see if he takes it on the fly. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss our exclusive with Pellegatti. Important words about Samardzic’s future

