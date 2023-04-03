AFrom January, the state regulates every little detail in the German heat supply. From 2024 onwards, precise regulations on the way the heating is operated, its control and also for exceptions, which in turn are to be subjected to a detailed review, will apply in a regulatory framework that is also internationally unprecedented.

The goal is climate neutrality for all residential and non-residential buildings in Germany by 2045. From January 1, 2024, every newly installed heating system in all residential and non-residential buildings is to be supplied with 65 percent renewable energy. In the draft for a new Building Energy Act (GEG) that is now available, the costs that could arise for citizens and businesses when switching to alternative heating methods are quantified for the first time.

But even the calculation for private households seems implausible at first glance.