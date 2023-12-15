Heineken is giving away millions of non-alcoholic beers in the USA

Jonnie Cahill, US marketing director at Heineken. Heineken

Heineken is planning a major advertising push to attract Generation Z consumers in 2024.

The company says 40 percent of consumers who try its non-alcoholic beer for the first time go on to drink it again.

Heineken USA marketing chief Jonnie Cahill said the brand wanted to “make moderation cool.”

Heineken USA is preparing another major push for its Heineken 0.0 product in 2024. In the first quarter alone, the Dutch beer brand plans to get “millions of samples” of its non-alcoholic beer into people’s hands.

