Heineken renews the supplementary contract: bonus of 8,715 euros over the three-year period

In the three-year period 2023-2025, Heineken workers will be entitled to a bonus that can reach the sum of 8,715 euros. An overall increase, when fully operational, of 280 euros. This is the heart of the company supplementary contract just renewed by the three confederal unions Flai Cgil, Fai Cisl Uila Uil with Heineken, which was assisted by Unionfood. In addition to the bonus, the agreement also provides for 16-hour paid leave for children up to 3 years of age to enter nursery school and 8 hours for assistance to elderly parents, the use of which will also be extended to civil unions and cohabitants . The company has also undertaken to disburse a one-off amount of 400 euros in 2023.

The new supplement also updates the chapters concerning participation and training, also with respect to the issues of economic, social and environmental sustainability. A specific chapter was dedicated to the issues of diversity and inclusion, with the identification of training projects that increase corporate culture on these issues’. On the economic front, in addition to the variable premium, an increase in the value of meal vouchers has also been envisaged.