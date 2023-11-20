Helmets, clothing and accessories: here are all the new products presented at the cycle and motorcycle fair

Listen to the audio version of the article

Also for 2023, at Eicma, among new motorbikes and scooters, many companies have chosen the Milanese event to present their innovations in terms of helmets, clothing and accessories.

In the helmet sector, it is the Italian company Airoh that presents its latest innovation, the J 110 model, a versatile helmet that is well suited to any type of trip given that it offers double full face / jet approval thanks to the removable chin guard. Also approved according to ECE 2206 specifications, it has a shell in two different sizes, so as to be able to adapt to different cranial conformities. It also boasts hypoallergenic, removable, washable interiors and is on sale at a suggested retail price starting from 250 euros.

Kabuto Geosys is the helmet from the Japanese brand designed for motorcyclists who love adventure. Designed to combine high-speed road riding and off-road circuits, Geosys is also equipped with the Mips safety system, a low-friction layer inserted between the padding and the EPS foam. This Mips® safety system is designed to reduce multi-directional movement by 10-15 mm in the event of an impact, which is normally harmful to the head and neck in the event of an impact. Available starting from 400 euros, it can only be purchased through official Honda dealers.

Shark Helmets launches Skwal i3, the world‘s first full-face helmet with integrated intelligent brake lights. This very useful gem for safety is due to the integration of a triaxial accelerometer, which detects braking without any cable or Bluetooth connection. The LED system positioned on the back of the helmet offers 3 modes of use: position lights, intelligent braking lights, flashing position lights, easily selectable via a dedicated button on the helmet. Skwal i3 is made of Lexan High-Impact polycarbonate and UNECE 22-06 approved. It is available at a price of 300 euros in the plain versions and 330 euros for the decorated ones.

Clothing

Airscud Flex is the new airbag vest with integrated In&motion technology created by Tucano Urbano. CE certified in class C (oversuit), it can be worn in three ways: either under any motorcycle jacket, or over your motorcycle jacket or your outfit, and finally also under your backpack as long as this does not exceed the maximum weight of 8 kg. Seven sensors, three accelerometers, three gyroscopes and a GPS are integrated. Together with the detection algorithm, which measures the airbag usage parameters a thousand times every second, it activates in the event of an accident in less than 60 milliseconds. For the most optimized use possible, various algorithms are available that manage the functioning of the vest based on the conditions of use. We start from “Street” for those who use two wheels every day, “Adventure for those who love off-road and Track for those who want maximum safety on the track. Airscud Flex has a cost of 300 euros to which the In&box subscription plan must be added, which starts from €10 per month.

