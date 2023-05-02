Here comes Sixt+ the rental that does not commit to “all-inclusive”

Listen to the audio version of the article

Sixt launches its new Sixt+ rental service which aims to meet the needs of motorists who don’t want to commit themselves for too long when they need to have a car for their travels. In fact, the main prerogative of Sixt+ is that for a subscription fee plus a monthly subscription, you can choose between city cars, luxury sedans, sports coupés and even SUVs.

And the price you pay for the month of rental includes insurance, registration and any workshop costs for maintenance and assistance. It starts from 599 euros to drive a Fiat 500 to which you have to add a 239 euro subscription fee to the service, which is refunded at the end of six consecutive months of subscription. The top of the Sixt + proposal is the Land Rover Discovery Sport with automatic gearbox for which you have to pay 1,269 euros a month. In each sheet relating to the cars that can be rented, the services included and the deductible in the event of the car being stolen are listed.

In practice, what differentiates Sixt+ from other long-term rental services is that in this case you are bound for a single month at the end of which, if the chosen car is no longer needed, you can exit the subscription without paying any penalty . Furthermore, from the second month of rental (and possibly also for the following ones) it is also possible to change the car model, perhaps to go on holiday or because the family has expanded in the meantime. Choosing the car and the compulsory registration for the service Sixt+ can be made “on demand”, directly from the Sixt.it website or through the relative Sixt app.