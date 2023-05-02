As of the end of March, the green credit balance of the Export-Import Bank was 452.658 billion yuan_Domestic News_News Center_Shenyang Net

Newspaper, Beijing, May 1 (Reporter Wang Junling) The reporter recently learned from the Export-Import Bank of China that as of the end of March, the Bank’s green credit business balance was 452.658 billion yuan, an increase of 9.513 billion yuan from the beginning of the year; a total of 39.875 billion yuan in loans have been issued to green and low-carbon projects that meet the scope of support .

According to reports, the Export-Import Bank of China has continuously enriched green financial products and services in recent years, building a diversified financial product system including green credit, green bonds, and green investment. During this process, the bank has increased its credit support for the green development of the “Belt and Road” initiative. The loan projects cover renewable energy, sewage treatment, environmental improvement and other fields. A large number of projects with good economic and social benefits have effectively driven my country’s green and low-carbon technologies and products to “go global”.

At the same time, the bank also attaches great importance to strengthening cooperation with multilateral and bilateral institutions and international organizations, adopts international performance standards for environmental and social sustainable development, and supports Jingneng Kangbao Wind Power, Hubei Energy Weishan Photovoltaic, Nanning International Railway Sustainable projects such as Hong Kong Highway and Port Logistics will promote the two-way improvement of green and low-carbon development at home and abroad.