Hesse & Baden-Württemberg are putting pressure on the federal government

Kretschmann and Rhein are among the six prime ministers who are opposed to higher electricity prices and different price zones. They threaten the southern and western states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland. This would increase the incentive to build more grids and more power generation plants in the south. In the north there are wind turbines that produce renewable energy on a large scale, but often have to be turned down because the electricity cannot be transported south.