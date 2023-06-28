Putin’s “USSR” alliance is reducing Europe’s sanctions to absurdity

An increase of 195 percent in Armenia, 151 percent in Kyrgyzstan, 53 percent in Uzbekistan and 25 percent in Kazakhstan. To better understand how Russia, despite all European sanctions, was able to survive after the aggression against Ukraine, it is necessary to take a closer look at these numbers. It is about the increase in exports from these countries to Moscow.

There are figures from all Central Asian states with which the Kremlin has long since concluded a free trade agreement and then also a military alliance in 1992, which practically revived the Warsaw Pact and reflects large parts of the former USSR.

The mode is very simple:

