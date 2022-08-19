On August 18, 2022, the “Promoting the High-Quality Development of Household Appliances and Green Smart Home Appliance Product Testing and Certification” jointly sponsored by China Household Electrical Appliances Research Institute Zhongjiayuan (Beijing) Testing and Certification Co., Ltd. and Anhui Information Home Appliance Industry Association It will be held in Hefei. Zha Hanbin, second-level inspector of the Department of Economics and Information Technology of Anhui Province, Liu Ting, President of the China Household Appliances Research Institute, Wu Hejin, Director of the Consumer Goods Industry Division of the Department of Economics and Information Technology of Anhui Province, and Qu Zong, Vice President of the China Household Electrical Appliances Research Institute Leaders such as Feng, Zhou Baoyu, Executive Chairman of Anhui Information Appliance Industry Association, and other leaders attended the meeting. Expert representatives from relevant government departments, industry associations, scientific research and testing institutions, and major enterprises in the home appliance industry gathered together to discuss the low-carbon green of smart home appliances. development, and discuss the future of the industry together.





Wu Jinhe, director of the Consumer Goods Industry Division of the Department of Economic and Information Technology of Anhui Province, pointed out in his speech that the home appliance industry is one of the traditional advantageous industries in Anhui Province. Like the national home appliance industry, the home appliance industry in Anhui Province is also suffering from the post-epidemic era and industrial transformation. The double challenge of development. Anhui Province will insist on innovation-driven,Smart Manufacturinghigh-quality development, and green development are the principles, and the system promotes the transformation and upgrading of the smart home appliance (house) industry in the direction of “high-end, intelligent, digital, and networked”.





Qu Zongfeng, vice president of the China Household Electrical Appliances Research Institute, said in his speech: In the context of “carbon peak” and “carbon neutrality”, the integration of green and intelligence represents a new direction for the development of the home appliance industry. The recent introduction of policies such as promoting green and smart home appliances to the countryside will further promote the upgrading of home appliance consumption, and also point out the direction for the next transformation and development of the home appliance industry. Making home appliances greener and smarter, on the one hand, will meet the growing needs of the people for a better life, and on the other hand, will be conducive to the high-quality development of the home appliance industry. For the home appliance industry, it is necessary to support the next wave of the popularization of green and smart home appliances In order to achieve high-quality development, it is necessary to continue to improve the construction of quality infrastructure such as standards, testing and certification, which is related to the upgrading of traditional household appliance industry clusters, as well as my country’s industrial transformation and economic structure adjustment.





In the cutting-edge interpretation session, Zhou Baoyu, executive chairman of Anhui Information Appliance Industry Association, explained the smart home appliance policy in Anhui Province. He said: As one of the traditional advantageous industries in Anhui Province, the home appliance industry has been vigorously promoting the high-quality development of the home appliance industry in the past few years. Recently, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued the “Guiding Opinions on Promoting the High-Quality Development of Light Industry” and “Digitalization to Help Consumer Goods Industry “Three Products” Action Plan (2022-2025)”. The Action Plan puts forward relevant suggestions for the high-quality development of the home appliance industry. At the same time, in order to promote the smooth implementation of key tasks, the association announced the work of carrying out policy publicity, platform construction, strengthening the work of “double recruitment and double introduction” and “strengthening the chain and replenishing the chain”, and promoting the construction of the household appliance recycling system.

Zhao Linbin, director of the League Standard Work Department of the China Association for Standardization, explained the role of the new direction of standardization on the development of green and intelligent industries in the frontier interpretation session. Director Zhao said: Standards are the technical support for economic and social development, and are also an important part of the national quality technology infrastructure. The flexible characteristics of group standards will play a more powerful role in promoting “green intelligence”.

The improvement of the level of intelligence is an important development trend of the home appliance industry in recent years. In the technological wave of smart home development, in order to accurately assess the intelligence level of products and help the market identify real smart home appliances, Zhongjiayuan is a high-end intelligent certification company. Pioneer, launched a series of voluntary certifications for smart products, testing centered on perception, decision-making, execution, and learning, providing technical support for the development of the smart home appliance industry and the implementation of industrial policies. At this meeting, China Household Electrical Appliances Research Institute and Zhongjiayuan (Beijing) Testing and Certification Co., Ltd. issued certifications for many smart home appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, door locks, and gas instant water heaters. Among them, Oaks Air Conditioning Co., Ltd., TCL Air Conditioner (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd., Hefei Midea Refrigerator Co., Ltd., Guangdong Meibo Refrigeration Equipment Co., Ltd., Qingdao Haier Air Conditioning Electronics Co., Ltd., Qingdao Hisense Hitachi Air Conditioning System Co., Ltd., Qingdao Johnson Controls Air Conditioning Co., Ltd., Lenovo (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Daikin Air Conditioning (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Guangdong Midea Refrigeration Equipment Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Chemours Electric Co., Ltd. obtained the smart product certification, and Qingdao Hisense Hitachi Air Conditioning System Co., Ltd. obtained the smart star Guangdong Midea Kitchen and Bathroom Appliance Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Chemours Electric Co., Ltd. have obtained the intelligent constant temperature certification for gas instant water heaters, and Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has obtained the food image recognition certification in the refrigerator area.





Green product certification is an important achievement of implementing the spirit of the “Opinions of the General Office of the State Council on Establishing a Unified Green Product Standard, Certification, and Labeling System” under the guiding ideology of the “Overall Plan for Ecological Civilization System Reform” issued by the State Council. As the first batch of green product certification bodies approved by the state, Zhongjiayuan gives full play to its professional and technical advantages, and transmits the concept of green development through quality trust. In addition to green certification, Zhongjiayuan also launched green and low-carbon home appliance certification to help the industry’s “carbon peak” and “carbon neutrality” work. This conference released the latest series of carbon neutral certification, and the certificate holders include Qingdao Haier Air Conditioner Co., Ltd., Guangdong Midea Kitchen Appliance Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Hisense Rongsheng (Guangdong) Refrigerator Co., Ltd., and TCL Household Appliances (Hefei) Co., Ltd., Hefei Midea Refrigerator Co., Ltd., TCL Air Conditioner (Zhongshan) Co., Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., Qingdao Haier Special Refrigerator Co., Ltd. and many other well-known brands.





Standards are the key force to promote the rapid development of the industry and the efficient use of resources. To promote the rapid iteration and upgrading of technology, group standards play an important role. At this meeting, Li Daoping, vice president of Anhui Information Appliance Industry Association, released the “Refrigerator LED Surface Light Source”, “Portable Instant Water Dispenser”, “Refrigerator Aluminum Fin Evaporator and Air Return Pipe” of the Standardization Committee of Anhui Information Appliance Association Anti-corrosion ability test method”, “plasma air sterilizer”, “technical requirements for cosmetic storage space”, “instant electric water heater”, “washing machine or similar product dust environment failure excitation test technology” and other 7 latest group standards, he It is pointed out that these group standards will be able to promote the improvement of home appliance testing technology in the local industry in Anhui Province and help the high-quality development of the industry.

The meeting also invited Xia Yujuan, Assistant Director of the Energy Efficiency Labeling Management Center of the Resources and Environment Research Branch of the China National Institute of Standardization, Jiao Limin, Director of the National Smart Home Quality Inspection and Testing Center, Lu Ye, Director of the Marketing Department of the Certification Center of China National Institute of Standardization (Beijing) Testing and Certification Co., Ltd., Anhui Zhu Wei, general manager of Seiko Intelligent System Co., Ltd., focused on the theme of “green and intelligence”, and respectively gave “smart quality classification and leader product system development”, “smart home appliances and green and low-carbon development”, “green national push certification implementation rules and policies” Explanation” and “Intelligent Factory Planning – Let Enterprises Win at the Starting Line” have carried out wonderful technology sharing, and brought a “green and intelligent” knowledge feast to the audience through the sharing of cases and experience in their respective fields. In the sharing and discussion of experts, it can be seen that only by fully mobilizing the strength of all sectors of the industry and jointly promoting the upstream and downstream coordination of the industry can a new green and intelligent path for the home appliance industry be explored.

At this meeting, the “Guiding Opinions” of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and other five departments were publicized and implemented, and the implementation rules and policies for the low-carbon green development and certification of smart home appliances were also explained, which not only played a positive role in promoting the smart and green transformation of the home appliance industry It also builds a technical exchange platform for the high-quality development of the industry. I believe that with the full support of the government and its own unremitting exploration, the industry will embark on a more innovative and dynamic road of intelligent green development!



