Original title: SMTOWN METAPASSPORT officially launched on the 20th!Digital passport and membership service for fans around the world

SMTOWN METAPASSPORT PICTURES

SM Brand Marketing, a subsidiary of SM Entertainment (hereinafter referred to as “SM”), will launch “MUSIC NATION SMTOWN META-PASSPORT” on August 20.

METAPASSPORT provides digital passports and membership services as the second service under the brand “KWANGYA” launched by SM’s Metaversal Origin Story SMCU (SM Culture Universe), which contains the core values ​​and prospects of future entertainment.

It is worth mentioning that METAPASSPORT is the birthplace of “MUSIC NATION SMTOWN”, which announced the integration of SM’s music and performance in August 2012, and distributes physical “MUSIC NATION SMTOWN PASSPORT” to fans and first citizens in more than 30 countries around the world. From the 20th of this month, the transformation body will connect the real world and the digital world, and will make a new appearance in a form where all information is transparently recorded.

In addition, METAPASSPORT can be obtained by all members who are SMTOWN members and who have downloaded the mobile app “METAPASSPORT”. When visiting SM’s online/offline events such as performances and fan meetings, not only can you get a digital seal, but you can also get a digital seal. When joining the artist fan club, the ACE member information is linked together, and the visa is provided together.

In addition, winners of the METAPASSPORT pre-event event held at SM’s official online store SMTOWN & STORE in January this year will additionally receive a special edition of METAPASSPORT benefits. Afterwards, they will receive various benefits based on various versions of Passport and the number of collections or contents, and it is expected to expand. Serve for royalties, so it is highly anticipated.

On the other hand, the digital passport and membership service mobile application "METAPASSPORT" will be officially launched at "SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS @HUMAN CITY_SUWON" to be held at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on August 20, and can be accessed through the App store, Google Play Store to download.

