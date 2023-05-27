Higher prices for CO2 emissions: FDP wants to prefer emissions trading

DThe FDP wants to bring forward national emissions trading for the building and transport sectors from 2026 to 2024. He was “confident” that this would succeed “parallel to the agreement on the building energy law”, said the deputy parliamentary group leader Lukas Köhler of the Düsseldorfer “Rheinische Post“. The prices for fuels that release CO2 would rise earlier as a result.

“That will then mean additional incentives for citizens and companies to buy climate-friendly heating systems and cars,” said Köhler. “And we can therefore basically do without bans and regulations in the heating law.”

The extension of emissions trading to the building and transport sectors has already been passed by law. However, an introductory phase with a fixed price for CO2 emissions is initially scheduled until 2026. This is currently 30 euros per tonne. In 2024 it will rise to 35 euros and in 2025 to 45 euros. This CO2 tax increases prices for consumers.

From 2026, trading in emission certificates should then determine the price. A price corridor of 55 to 65 euros per ton is planned.

