One hundred and fifty new employees, 5 million euros of investments, a turnover of 100 million in line with forecasts and an EBITDA of 8 million. In summary, these are the data that identify the Veronese company Eismann. “In 2022/2023 we have an EBITDA that exceeds 8 million euros as our goal and we will continue to recruit new staff,” says Giovanni Paolino, director of the group specializing in the sale of food products at home, which has 49 branches and 350,000 families served.

“It was the loyalty of families and the online sales channel – explains Paolino – that led us to invest in new staff hires, essential for increasing turnover and capturing that audience segment with quality (ranging from 20 to 34 years), ready to do anything in order not to lower the quality of the food ».

Eismann is a reality born from a German group but has now been present in Italy for more than 30 years: his is a particular story: after being bought by a fund, the company was subsequently the protagonist of a management buyout operation. . Now the group is present in the Netherlands, Austria and Germany as well as in Italy. The Group is also active in social works with support for the city of Hope where childhood leukemia is treated and at Don Mazzi’s Youth Centers, with a collection that has lasted for about ten years that has produced aid that has exceeded 800 thousand euros.