Holcim has signed an agreement for the sale of its business in Russia to the local management team. This was announced by the Swiss cement producer himself, without disclosing the financial details of the operation.

Under the new ownership, the company will operate independently and under a different brand. The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

The divestiture completes Holcim’s exit from the Russian market, which commenced in March 2022. The company remains committed to supporting its employees in the sales process and ensuring an orderly transfer for its customers and stakeholders.

The transaction will not have a significant financial or commercial impact on Holcim, as in 2021 the Group generated less than 1% of consolidated revenues and recurring EBIT in Russia.