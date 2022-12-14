Home Sports France-Morocco, 50,000 Moroccans in the stadium for the semifinal
Sports

France-Morocco, 50,000 Moroccans in the stadium for the semifinal

by admin
France-Morocco, 50,000 Moroccans in the stadium for the semifinal

Morocco Football Federation president Fouzi Lekjaa revealed the move. All flights from Casablanca were canceled this morning, but…

More than 10,000 free tickets. In Morocco, for days and days, only football and the World Cup have been talked about. And obviously for tonight’s match against France at the Al Bayt stadium there will be a real invasion of fans dressed in red, with the aim of helping their favorites to subvert the predictions of the eve, all for Mbappé and his companions. Well, these 10,000 plus tickets were donated by the Moroccan football federation, in coordination with Fifa and the organizing committee of the World Cup. It’s about the unsold from today’s match, all offered to the fans, all of course sold out yesterday morning. “We bought the rest of the unsold tickets in the stadium and distributed them to our fans near the Al Janoub stadium”, the words of the president of the Moroccan federation Fouzi Lekjaa, gassed as never before.

Planes

In the meantime, many fans also took advantage of the contribution of the national airline to reach Doha: the Ministry of Transport had set up a Casablanca-Doha bridge with 30 more routes to allow the Moroccan people to arrive in Qatar. But Royal Air Maroc suddenly canceled all scheduled flights to Doha this morning and therefore the 50,000 fans expected for the semi-final are in very strong doubt: “Due to restrictions imposed by the Qatari government, Royal Air Maroc is sorry to inform customers of the cancellation of flights operated by Qatar Airways”, is the email sent to those who were preparing to take off, according to Reuters. Local websites indicate about ten out of thirty flights that departed yesterday for Qatar. In short, apart from the last misunderstandings, Moroccomania is total for the first African semifinal in ninety-two years of history.

See also  Basketball. Dinamo-Trento postponed, others at risk

December 14, 2022 (change December 14, 2022 | 10:28 am)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Theo Hernandez: World Cup, girlfriend, son and all...

Ronaldo: I’ll be happy if Messi wins the...

Dear, the agent opens the A2 and the...

Irving: Vaughn made it very clear that if...

Elena Arvigo as Annie Ernaux: “Acting is giving...

Iranian players will be executed for supporting women....

Six-cylinder motorcycles: all production models

Calcio, press reviews of the main Italian and...

Nba risultati – Lakers-Celtics, Bucks-Golden State

Inter, Lukaku: more and more minutes to fill...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy