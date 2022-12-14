Morocco Football Federation president Fouzi Lekjaa revealed the move. All flights from Casablanca were canceled this morning, but…
More than 10,000 free tickets. In Morocco, for days and days, only football and the World Cup have been talked about. And obviously for tonight’s match against France at the Al Bayt stadium there will be a real invasion of fans dressed in red, with the aim of helping their favorites to subvert the predictions of the eve, all for Mbappé and his companions. Well, these 10,000 plus tickets were donated by the Moroccan football federation, in coordination with Fifa and the organizing committee of the World Cup. It’s about the unsold from today’s match, all offered to the fans, all of course sold out yesterday morning. “We bought the rest of the unsold tickets in the stadium and distributed them to our fans near the Al Janoub stadium”, the words of the president of the Moroccan federation Fouzi Lekjaa, gassed as never before.
Planes
—
In the meantime, many fans also took advantage of the contribution of the national airline to reach Doha: the Ministry of Transport had set up a Casablanca-Doha bridge with 30 more routes to allow the Moroccan people to arrive in Qatar. But Royal Air Maroc suddenly canceled all scheduled flights to Doha this morning and therefore the 50,000 fans expected for the semi-final are in very strong doubt: “Due to restrictions imposed by the Qatari government, Royal Air Maroc is sorry to inform customers of the cancellation of flights operated by Qatar Airways”, is the email sent to those who were preparing to take off, according to Reuters. Local websites indicate about ten out of thirty flights that departed yesterday for Qatar. In short, apart from the last misunderstandings, Moroccomania is total for the first African semifinal in ninety-two years of history.
December 14, 2022 (change December 14, 2022 | 10:28 am)
