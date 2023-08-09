Home » “Holidays, no thanks.” From Sunak to top managers, those who give up rest. But for many it is not a choice
Business

“Holidays, no thanks.” From Sunak to top managers, those who give up rest. But for many it is not a choice

by admin
“Holidays, no thanks.” From Sunak to top managers, those who give up rest. But for many it is not a choice

ROME – The Financial Times reports the news that the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, will do this summer his first real family vacation (destination chosen California) after four years. A fact that leaves you incredulous given that he is also a very rich gentleman (and his wife Akshata Murthy even more so). What prevented Sunak from taking even the slightest rest and pulling the plug? A feral mix between pandemic and super work: Sunak indeed became treasury minister in July 2019, chancellor in February 2020 and prime minister in October last year.

See also  USDA sent out double surprise soybean meal spot transaction price in response to skyrocketing |

You may also like

These Rolex models are now particularly cheap

The Investigation of Wuhan’s Contemporary Department Impacts Three...

Energy group expects energy prices to remain high...

Resolution 10 of 08/01/2023 – Mandate to the...

Tyson Foods Inc. Announces Closure of Four Chicken...

Progressing Smoothly: Ensuring Guaranteed Delivery of Buildings and...

AI becomes center of financial crisis, says US...

analysis of the Ftse All Share Italian Bank...

New analysis: Electric cars in China cheaper than...

Lerner to Sofri: “Always on the right side”....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy