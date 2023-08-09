“Holidays, no thanks.” From Sunak to top managers, those who give up rest. But for many it is not a choice

ROME – The Financial Times reports the news that the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, will do this summer his first real family vacation (destination chosen California) after four years. A fact that leaves you incredulous given that he is also a very rich gentleman (and his wife Akshata Murthy even more so). What prevented Sunak from taking even the slightest rest and pulling the plug? A feral mix between pandemic and super work: Sunak indeed became treasury minister in July 2019, chancellor in February 2020 and prime minister in October last year.

