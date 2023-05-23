Holidays, prices out of reach: the ranking of the most expensive cities

Holidays, accommodation prices skyrocketing: the ranking of Assoutenti of the most expensive cities

Summer is approaching and prices in the tourism and hotel sector are skyrocketing. Going on vacation this summer is likely to be “a real bummerdue to the heavy price increases recorded in the sector in the last period”. The complaint comes from Absolute users, the consumer protection association which, on the basis of official data from Istat, carried out a study comparing the price lists of hotels, boarding houses, b&bs and various accommodation facilities in the main Italian cities.

In the last month, observes Assoutenti, the rates of accommodation services “have risen on average by +15,2% compared to 2022, with peaks of +18% for hotels and motels, while holiday villages and campsites cost 11.1% more”.

The heaviest increases are recorded in the cities of art, i.e. those that have seen the greatest number of visitors in the last period. An exemplary case is Firenze: the Tuscan capital is in fact in first place in the ranking of expensive hotels. In the last month, the price lists of accommodation facilities have increased by +43.2% compared to the previous month. In second place we find Milano, which records tariffs up by +38% on an annual basis. Surprisingly, among the cities that see the rates of accommodation facilities rise rapidly, the association places it in third place Campobasso (+28.9%). They then follow Venezia (+25,7%), Palermo (+25,3%) e Ferrara (+24,6%).

