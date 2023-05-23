Home » Holidays, prices out of reach: the ranking of the most expensive cities
Business

Holidays, prices out of reach: the ranking of the most expensive cities

by admin
Holidays, prices out of reach: the ranking of the most expensive cities

Holidays, accommodation prices skyrocketing: the ranking of Assoutenti of the most expensive cities

Summer is approaching and prices in the tourism and hotel sector are skyrocketing. Going on vacation this summer is likely to be “a real bummerdue to the heavy price increases recorded in the sector in the last period”. The complaint comes from Absolute users, the consumer protection association which, on the basis of official data from Istat, carried out a study comparing the price lists of hotels, boarding houses, b&bs and various accommodation facilities in the main Italian cities.

In the last month, observes Assoutenti, the rates of accommodation services “have risen on average by +15,2% compared to 2022, with peaks of +18% for hotels and motels, while holiday villages and campsites cost 11.1% more”.

The heaviest increases are recorded in the cities of art, i.e. those that have seen the greatest number of visitors in the last period. An exemplary case is Firenze: the Tuscan capital is in fact in first place in the ranking of expensive hotels. In the last month, the price lists of accommodation facilities have increased by +43.2% compared to the previous month. In second place we find Milano, which records tariffs up by +38% on an annual basis. Surprisingly, among the cities that see the rates of accommodation facilities rise rapidly, the association places it in third place Campobasso (+28.9%). They then follow Venezia (+25,7%), Palermo (+25,3%) e Ferrara (+24,6%).

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Karl-Erivan Haub: Does the missing Tengelmann boss live...

The index closes in negative. Banks and luxury...

Politics – CDU wants to work with SPD...

Flood, even in Emilia Schlein did not see...

Bing announced that it will become a built-in...

At Shell or BASF: This robot inspects oil...

Food – Water suppliers fear rising drinking water...

Ron DeSantis challenges Donald Trump

Anything on stocks: Stocks, bonds, gold – This...

Former nun Cristina confesses: “I have a partner...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy