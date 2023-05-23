Inter, the probable anti-Fiorentina formation: no LuLa, a novelty for Inzaghi | First page

Eve of Fiorentina-Inter, Italian Cup final. The nerazzurri arrive at the first of two challenges that are worth two trophies in less than a month after the knockout with Napoli. Troop morale of Inzaghi however he is always very high and, in a challenge that sees them as favourites, Lautaro and his teammates don’t want to make mistakes.

The goal is to repeat last year’s success and the specialist Inzaghi already knows who to rely on. More than probable choices in fact for Simone it makes sense to talk about certainties. And also against the Italian, the starting eleven dell’Inter it will not change. Only one is new: Samir Handanovic. The captain is the man of the Coppa Italia and will take back Onana’s place in defense of the Nerazzurri goal. Ahead of him few doubts: the trio Darmian, Acerbi and Sticks. On the bands Dumfries e Dimarcoin the middle of the field Stretcher and the duo Calhanoglu-Brozovic ready to exchange roles, tasks and position on the pitch, without stepping on each other too much. No LuLa in frontalongside Lautaro Martinez there will still be the sparkling Edin Dzeko of this period. Inzaghi knows how to do it and doesn’t want to lose his magic touch in a field in which he has achieved great results with Lazio.

THE PROBABLE FORMATION

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; Darmian, Unripe, Sticks; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Lautaro Martinez, Dzeko. All: Simone Inzaghi.