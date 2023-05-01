Hollywood love triangle: Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney rumors. PHOTO

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, new love in Hollywood?

Hollywood love triangle. According to what he writes Vanity Fair, the protagonists are: actor Glen Powell, his colleague Sydney Sweeney and his girlfriend Gigi Paris.

The beginning of this intricate affair should be marked with the start of filming of a romantic comedy, entitled “Anyone But You”, starring Powell and Sweeney. The two immediately showed great chemistry, even taking it off the set, as demonstrated by the images spread behind the scenes or by the appointments, always together with their respective families, that both have had in recent months.

Ma Powell has been a steady couple, since 2020, with model Gigi Paris, while Sweeney is expected to be married to longtime partner Jonathan Davino. On the (ex?) Sweet half of the interpreter of Euphoria, indeed, there has been no news for some time, while Paris has decided to send some signal that suggests that her relationship is over also because of the actress . In fact, he unfollowed not only her on Instagram, but her ex Glen from her as well.

Later, he deleted some photos that portrayed them together and also published a video while walking the streets of New York with an explanatory sentence to say the least: “Know your worth and move forward with the next one”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

