Home » Hollywood love triangle: Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney rumors. PHOTO
Business

Hollywood love triangle: Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney rumors. PHOTO

by admin
Hollywood love triangle: Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney rumors. PHOTO

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, new love in Hollywood?

Hollywood love triangle. According to what he writes Vanity Fair, the protagonists are: actor Glen Powell, his colleague Sydney Sweeney and his girlfriend Gigi Paris.

The beginning of this intricate affair should be marked with the start of filming of a romantic comedy, entitled “Anyone But You”, starring Powell and Sweeney. The two immediately showed great chemistry, even taking it off the set, as demonstrated by the images spread behind the scenes or by the appointments, always together with their respective families, that both have had in recent months.

Ma Powell has been a steady couple, since 2020, with model Gigi Paris, while Sweeney is expected to be married to longtime partner Jonathan Davino. On the (ex?) Sweet half of the interpreter of Euphoria, indeed, there has been no news for some time, while Paris has decided to send some signal that suggests that her relationship is over also because of the actress . In fact, he unfollowed not only her on Instagram, but her ex Glen from her as well.

Later, he deleted some photos that portrayed them together and also published a video while walking the streets of New York with an explanatory sentence to say the least: “Know your worth and move forward with the next one”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  The astronomical ticket in the Kangmei case inspires the director and liability insurance consulting peak, will the listed company be "standard"? _Kangmei Pharmaceutical_Director Supervisor_Liability Insurance

You may also like

Who is Manuela, precarious in the airline sector:...

Incorrect information online: does the heat pump only...

The fruit that everyone likes: it is the...

Road roundabouts, the news arrives: the rules for...

New York: JP Morgan Chase takes over ailing...

Single check, important news with the Labor Decree....

Science – US researchers use brain scanners and...

The government is doing well at work, but...

Media report: OpenAI wins new top-class investors

South Korea, “hungry” boy eats Cattelan’s banana

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy