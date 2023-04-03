.

Berlin (German news agency) – The incumbent Berlin Senator for Social Affairs, Katja Kipping (left), appealed to the SPD members on Monday to prevent the black-red coalition that is looming at state level through the forthcoming membership decision. “It is truer than ever: if the SPD basis gives the CDU a basket, then all doors are open to bring the existing progressive majorities together again,” she told the “Tagesspiegel” (Tuesday edition).

According to Kipping, a red-green-red Senate could exist by Pentecost. “And a socio-ecological budget by summer. The latter will not work with GroKo.” She sharply criticized the coalition agreement presented by the CDU and SPD on Monday: “The black-red coalition agreement contains a few signal words that certainly found their way into the contract with a view to the SPD membership decision.”

Kipping said the signal words could not hide one thing: “The formulations are not binding enough to be able to stand up to a CDU finance senator and a CDU senate chancellery after the member’s decision at the enforcement level.” In fact, many declarations of intent appear in the coalition agreement between the two parties. Concrete annual figures or measurable goals are often missing. Kipping came into office in 2021 with the red-green-red coalition between SPD, Greens and Left.

She and her party colleague, Senator for Culture Klaus Lederer, were praised by the Social Democrats as reliable partners even after the exploratory talks failed. So far, she has left open how Kipping’s political career will continue after a possible end of the current coalition. 18,600 SPD members in Berlin can vote on the coalition agreement until April 21. The result is to be announced on April 23. The member’s vote is effective if at least one fifth of those entitled to vote have taken part in the vote and the majority agrees.

