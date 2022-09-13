There is a fact worth keeping an eye on on the evening of September 25th. It is that of Alleanza Verdi Sinistra, which in the proportional list for the Senate ranks first the former mayor of Feltre, Paolo Perenzin. If we exclude the uninominal center-right candidate, already certain to return to Rome, Perenzin is from Belluno who has more chances of being elected. Yesterday Perenzin presented the program and the other candidates of the Green Left Alliance in the college of Belluno, also in the presence of Maria Teresa Cassol, candidate of the Democratic Party for the uninominal of the Chamber for the whole center-left. The coalition in fact includes four symbols: Pd, Green Left Alliance, + Europe and Civic Commitment.

«Our list is the most important political novelty at the national level», explains Perenzin, «because for the first time the Greens and the Left appear together with the two symbols merged into one. The two parties thus intended to give a strong message: social justice and environmental justice are linked to each other, more and more ».

Perenzin recalls how social and economic inequalities are increasingly strong even in Italy, where the gap between wealth and poverty is widening: “Today 5% of the population owns the same wealth held by 80% of citizens all together, but not it has always been like this, it is the effect of twenty years of liberal policies that have demolished the social system of our country to the point of making the middle class disappear. In the 1990s, only 5% of families were on the poverty line, today they are almost 30%. There is a person who has described this dysfunction well with the definition of a “society of waste”, it is Pope Bergoglio ».

The program of Alleanza Verdi Sinistra (found on www.verdisinistra.it), therefore, aims at a rebalancing of society and dedicates ample space to the environment with innovative and credible proposals, so much so that the Network of Climate Scientists has evaluated it as the best in this election, with a score of 9.3 compared to the Paris accords. The Forum Against Inequalities, at the same time, has promoted the alliance’s projects as the best in combining social and environmental justice and civil rights, and gay.it gives its support on the issues of inclusivity in diversity.

In summary, Perenzin explains: «To finance policies in support of families, there is money, but it must be collected fairly. We are thinking of a tax reform based on fairness and progressiveness, as well as on the reduction of tax evasion which today is 100 billion a year. A progressive German system, with total exemption under 12 thousand euros and a rate of 65% above ten million. Furthermore, we propose to remove all taxes on assets (see Imu or stamp duty) by introducing a tax on assets exceeding 5 million. In this way we find the resources to strengthen public health, research and education which must be free up to university for everyone, even for the richest since they would have such a high tax burden ».

Focusing on the local situation, Perenzin defines the situation of the mountains and inland areas: «An urgent emergency that must enter the national debate. The mountain represents 50% of the Italian territory and shares the disadvantage that leads to depopulation and aging with the internal areas. We need a law that brings more public services and quality work here. The Belluno area loses a thousand inhabitants a year, we are crossing the threshold of survival of a community ».

In Belluno for a tour of markets and meetings with the population, there are also Luana Zanella, Luigi Calesso and Alessandra Mion (multi-member Chamber), and Stefano Dall’Agata (multi-member Senate). Zanella has two grandmothers of Belluno origins and has frequented these areas a lot: «you need a vote in Perenzin, because you would be one of the few voices of the mountain that risks being under or poorly represented. This province has enormous potential but also a tide of problems that are undergoing a strong acceleration due to climate change ». Zanella cites the works for the Olympics «that massacre the Dolomites» and the situation of our aqueduct «with losses comparable only to those of Southern Italy and not even everything. These things must be clearly present at the national level and only if you have people in Rome can you make yourself heard ». Calesso, on the other hand, recalls the regional law on specificity that has never been implemented and criticizes Zaia’s idea of ​​differentiated autonomy. Dall’Agata talks about the minimum wage and the need to link wages to real inflation and Mion of health care. Finally, Cassol mentions the coalition’s points of union: the defense of the Constitution, the environment and social justice.