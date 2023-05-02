Hollywood screenwriters strike indefinitely. Stop TV series and movies

Hollywood, the screenwriters stop. Movie sets close

The screenwriters television and film of Hollywood they will enter strike after midnight. The decision taken by the unions comes after the negotiations with the studios and streaming producers on pay and other working conditions ended without the achievement of a agreement. The members of the board of directors of the Writers Guild of America “acting on the authority granted them by their members, have unanimously voted to proclaim the strike,” effective after midnight Tuesday, the organization tweeted. More than 11,000 members at the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are set to strike today for the first time since 2007, a decision that could immediately stop the production of many television programs and maybe to delay the beginning of new seasons of other programs within the end of year.

“Even though we demonstrated the intention to do a fair deal the responses of the studios to our proposals have been completely insufficient, given the crisis that writers they are facing”, reads a statement by the union leadership, as reported by the Cnn. “They closed the door on their workforce and opened it up for writing as a profession entirely freelance. No agreement such as it could ever be contemplated by the organization”.

