Home » Hollywood screenwriters strike indefinitely. Stop TV series and movies
Business

Hollywood screenwriters strike indefinitely. Stop TV series and movies

by admin
Hollywood screenwriters strike indefinitely. Stop TV series and movies

Hollywood, the screenwriters stop. Movie sets close

The screenwriters television and film of Hollywood they will enter strike after midnight. The decision taken by the unions comes after the negotiations with the studios and streaming producers on pay and other working conditions ended without the achievement of a agreement. The members of the board of directors of the Writers Guild of America “acting on the authority granted them by their members, have unanimously voted to proclaim the strike,” effective after midnight Tuesday, the organization tweeted. More than 11,000 members at the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are set to strike today for the first time since 2007, a decision that could immediately stop the production of many television programs and maybe to delay the beginning of new seasons of other programs within the end of year.

“Even though we demonstrated the intention to do a fair deal the responses of the studios to our proposals have been completely insufficient, given the crisis that writers they are facing”, reads a statement by the union leadership, as reported by the Cnn. “They closed the door on their workforce and opened it up for writing as a profession entirely freelance. No agreement such as it could ever be contemplated by the organization”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Financial education about the stock market and the economy: Digital Euro (CBDC): Germany is driving the digital Euro! curse or blessing? In conversation with Prof. Sandner!

You may also like

What do you think of the economic “report...

IBM boss forecast: A third of jobs replaced...

The Rai license fee comes out of the...

Discussion about labor shortages: Contradictory labor markets

Israel, Jihad leader dies in prison. Palestinian rockets...

The national economy achieved a good start in...

Can you have a bachelor thesis written?

Eurozone rates, ECB-Day coming soon. What will Lagarde...

Financial education about the stock market and the...

“Competition between Open Fiber and Tim? There is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy