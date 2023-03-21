But that is not only bad for creativity and for the company. It’s also uncollegial.

The best ideas often come from chatting at the desk, in the hallway, in the coffee kitchen. At first the idea might sound a bit vague and crazy, but you work your way up to it. In the end, this might result in a good product. On the other hand, the hurdle of calling a colleague from the home office with an unthought-out idea or setting up a video chat is usually far too high. What might have been a good product will never get a chance.