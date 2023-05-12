Honda Em1 e:, how the first electric scooter of the Japanese company is made

Listen to the audio version of the article

Honda has also decided to enter the world of electric two-wheelers and has done so with a very compact scooter, extremely devoted to practicality and urban travel: the “Em1 e:” is Honda’s first two-wheel electric vehicle intended to the European market, which will be followed by at least nine other models by 2025. The new Em1 has a range of 41.3 km and is perfect for those who have to travel around thirty km every day in the city. The low weight (only 95 kg with the battery), the practicality offered by the low saddle and the 12 and 10 inch wheels (front and rear) and the turning radius of just two meters make the new Honda scooter suitable for driving in traffic , even if a little attention will be needed to the inevitable holes.

If the chassis is conventional (steel tubular single-beam frame, telescopic fork, double shock absorber and front disc brake with rear drum and combined braking), the engine is the novelty: placed in the rear wheel hub, it has a nominal power of 0.58 kW with a peak of 1.7 kW, which translates into a maximum speed of 45 km/h (like the fifties) and the possibility of facing a difference in height of 10° – that of the steepest garage ramps – with a weight of 75kg on board. The power supply system is innovative: the 50 V battery, called Honda Mobile Power Pack e:, weighs 10 kg and can be easily removed to allow recharging at home or in the office with the dedicated battery charger.

Honda guarantees over 2,500 recharges, which require approximately 6 hours each (with a flat battery) and 160 minutes to go from 25% to 75% charge. The equipment is completed by the dashboard with digital display, the large flat footrest, the 3.3-litre underseat compartment (there is a compartment in the leg shield back plate which can fit a half-litre bottle), the USB charging socket, the footrests for passenger, rear rack and side stand. The price has not yet been disclosed, but Honda has prepared rental and leasing programs: details will be communicated shortly.