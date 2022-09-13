Home Business Honda, over 10 electric motorcycles by 2025
Honda, over 10 electric motorcycles by 2025

Electric motorcycles are ready to become an important presence in the Honda list. The Japanese brand has confirmed the launch of ten or more electric motorcycles worldwide by 2025 and is aiming for 3.5 million units per year (ie 15% of the total) in 2030. In addition, Honda will strive to achieve the carbon neutrality of all scooter and motorcycle products by 2040, through the acceleration of electrification and will continue to follow its plans for the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions produced by internal combustion engines. Overall, Honda aims to achieve carbon neutrality for all its products and business operations by 2050.

New Honda electric motorcycles

As the market expands, Honda will launch a series of zero-emission innovations. With the launch of more than 10 new electric scooters and motorcycles by 2025, Honda aims to achieve annual sales of 1 million units within the next five years and 3.5 million units annually in the electric two-wheeler segment within the next five years. (about 15% of total sales) by 2030. For private use, Honda plans to launch two EV commuter models between 2024 and 2025 between Asia, Europe and Japan. Coinciding with these projects, in light of continuing technological advances and market conditions, Honda will explore other power supply options alongside interchangeable batteries. Based on the Ev Moto platform under development, Honda plans to launch three major models in Japan, the US and Europe between 2024 and 2025. In addition, a small EV motorcycle will arrive. Honda will develop and expand an electric motorcycle platform based on the competitive “Mono-zukuri” (the art of doing things) know-how, which it has developed across internal combustion engine platforms; in addition, it will work on the three main components of electric vehicles: batteries, PCU and motors for the best integration with the chassis. Honda is working on standardizing batteries, strengthening software technologies.

