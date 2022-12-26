On December 26, Honor held a full-scene new product launch conference, officially releasing the Honor Tablet V8 Pro and Honor 80 GT equipped with the MagicOS 7.0 operating system.

Among them, the Honor 80 GT has three colors: Light Rain Meteor, Streamer Magic Mirror, and Interstellar Black, and the price starts at 3,299 yuan. In addition, Honor also launched Honor Band 7, Honor Smart Body Fat Scale 3, Honor Routing X4 Pro and Honor Personal Selection products.

According to reports, the Honor Tablet V8 Pro debuted in six major industries: it is the first to be equipped with the MagicOS 7.0 operating system, the first ultra-clear IMAX Enhanced giant screen certification, the first to support 144Hz adaptive high refresh screen, the first 2.5K natural light Eye protection screen, the first Dimensity 8100 super chip, and the first tablet computer with Honor super note function.

Honor Tablet V8 Pro is the world‘s first tablet equipped with MagicOS 7.0 full-scene operating system. Relying on the MagicRing trust ring technology, the Honor Tablet V8 Pro can be connected with terminals in the Honor ecosystem such as mobile phones and PCs. You don’t need to touch or scan, just turn on WIFI and Bluetooth to automatically complete the interconnection network, realizing software and The hardware calls each other, such as sharing through the keyboard and mouse, and you can drag and drop pictures and files at will on the Honor tablet, Honor mobile phone, and Honor PC.

The Honor Tablet V8 Pro is the industry’s first 144Hz adaptive high-refresh screen, providing users with a smoother visual experience. It is also equipped with the eye protection black technology “natural light eye protection”, which can simulate the dynamic changes of natural light and greatly reduce the eye fatigue caused by long-term viewing.

The Honor Tablet V8 Pro is also the industry’s first tablet product equipped with the Dimensity 8100 super chip. With the support of the Turbo X system engine of the Honor Magic Live, the underlying algorithm of the Honor Tablet V8 Pro has been system optimized. Compared with the previous generation, the game performance has been improved by 15%. %, CPU performance increased by 20%.

Honor Tablet V8 Pro also supports Honor Super Notes for the first time, bringing rich and practical functions such as global collection, video excerpts, recording notes, note synchronization and continuation. Launched together with the Honor Tablet V8 Pro is the HONOR Magic-Pencil3 stylus.

Honor Tablet V8 Pro has three colors of starry sky gray, clear sky blue, and burning orange, and three versions of 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. , officially launched at 10:08 on December 30.

The Honor 80 GT adopts a “super-frame dual-core” gaming-grade configuration. In addition to being equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ flagship chip, the Honor 80GT is also equipped with a super-frame independent display chip, which supports MEMC functions and real-time HDR image optimization capabilities. Compared with a single chip, the super-frame dual-core can increase the game frame rate of the Honor 80 GT by up to 100%, and the game power consumption can be reduced by up to 25%.

The Honor 80 GT adopts a brand-new ice-sealed cold drive cooling system, with a total cooling area of ​​34254mm², covering almost 100% of the heat sources in the mobile phone. Among them, the area of ​​the giant artery bionic VC is 4386mm², and its thermal conductivity is 42.8% higher than that of ordinary VC. With superconducting hexagonal graphene and 10 high-precision temperature sensors, the Honor 80GT brings a gaming experience with stronger performance and lower temperature under the thin and light body of 7.9mm and 187g.

The Honor 80 GT utilizes the root technology matrix of the Turbo X system engine and the Magic Live intelligent engine to reconstruct the performance core and strongly release the hardware potential. In the actual test, the Honor 80GT can bring full frame more stable, stable frame and more power saving.

Honor 80 GT has a leading performance direct screen, supports 120Hz high refresh rate, 1.07 billion colors, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, 1400 nit peak brightness and 16000-level brightness adjustment and other features.

In terms of imaging capabilities, the Honor 80 GT uses a 54-megapixel IMX800 main camera and a 1/1.49-inch super outsole.

The MagicOS 7.0 system also brings new breakthroughs in the smart experience to the Honor 80 GT, including functional applications such as Honor Notes, Honor Editing, YOYO Suggestions, Magic Text, Smart Interconnection, and Security Protection.

Honor 80 GT has three colors: Light Rain Meteor, Streamer Mirror, and Interstellar Black, 12GB+256GB, priced at 3299 yuan, 16GB+256GB, priced at 3599 yuan, pre-sale will start at 22:00 on December 26, 2023 It will be officially launched at 10:08 on March 1st.

The Honor all-scenario new product launch conference also released the Honor Band 7, the Honor Smart Body Fat Scale 3 and a variety of products selected by Honor.

The new Honor Band 7 is available in rose pink, cedar green, and magic night black colors, supports 96 sports modes, all-weather blood oxygen monitoring, and two weeks of strong battery life. Honor Smart Body Fat Scale 3 supports 24 multi-dimensional indicators of the human body, supports WIFI & Bluetooth dual connection, 4.5 seconds fast fat measurement and direct display, and 4 weighing modes. Honor Router X4 Pro has newly upgraded Wi-Fi 6 technology. The first sale price of Honor Band 7 is 199 yuan. The pre-sale will start at 21:00 on December 26, and the first sale will start at 10:08 on January 6, 2023. Honor Smart Body Fat Scale 3, the first sale discount price is 129 yuan, the pre-sale will start at 21:00 on December 26, and the first sale will start at 10:08 on January 9, 2023. The first sale price of Honor Routing X4 Pro starts at 169 yuan, the pre-sale will start on December 26, 2022, and the official sale will start on December 30, 2022. (quietly)