Horoscope weekend 22 and 23 July 2023 sign by sign of Affaritaliani.it

Weekend horoscope July 22 and July 23, 2023: the astrological forecasts of the weekend sign by sign

Wees Horoscope Predictions Saturday July 22 and Sunday July 23: Your weekend horoscope tells you how cosmic energy will impact your weekend plans. Don’t start the weekend without reading your horoscope!

ARIES WEEKEND HOROSCOPE 22 JULY – 23 JULY 2023

Aries Weekend Horoscope: Venus turns retrograde into the realm that rules your love life, children, creativity and playtime. Through September 3, you’re invited to take an in-depth look at what pleases you and how you offer your gifts to the world. Retrogrades often bring the past into the present. Don’t be surprised if an ex enters your DMs, hoping to reconnect. Revisiting a hobby or activity you used to enjoy may also be part of your plans. Pleasant activities are doubly emphasized with the sun in playful Leo until August 23rd. You will be your best self when you do what you love and spend time with your favorite people.

TAURUS WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JULY 22 – JULY 23, 2023

Taurus Weekend Horoscope: With the aesthetic Venus retrograde in your home realm through September 3, a home makeover could feature on your to-do list. This is an excellent time to make improvements designed to bring more beauty and comfort into your life. An abandoned renovation scheme could come back into play. You will want to feel like the queen or king of your castle with the sun entering the regal Leo and your birth area. Until August 23, you will enjoy holding court and entertaining your inner circle. Nesting and resting will calm the world-weary bull, so be sure to schedule downtime between family dinners and entertaining others. Home-cooked meals and evenings spent reading or streaming your favorite shows will be enjoyable.

GEMINI WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JULY 22 – JULY 23, 2023

Gemini Weekend Horoscope: You are a whiz at managing and dealing with your ruler, Mercury, in your house of goods. However, your plans may not go to plan when Mercury and disgruntled Eris collide. Anger can arise when you are left out of an opportunity or when you are not getting the information you need. It’s not worth getting angry at someone whose cooperation you need. Do your best to be kind and respectful. When Eris syncs up with loving Venus tonight, you’ll prove you’re more than just friends in name. A friend can count on you to defend him and defend his interests. Your loyalty will let people know that you are someone they can count on.

CANCER WEEKEND HOROSCOPE JULY 22 – JULY 23, 2023

Cancer weekend horoscope: You can’t help but voice your discontent as expressive Mercury in your sign clashes with disgruntled Eris. Someone might make fun if things aren’t to your liking. Be careful not to confuse preference with necessity. Turning a personal issue into a public complaint can be problematic. As Eris syncs up with attractor Venus in your house of possessions, you won’t be shy about pursuing the money and opportunities you feel you’re entitled to. When your vibe says you deserve the best, people often treat you accordingly. If not, you’ll be ready to fight for what you want. It can be hard for others to deny such a charming and formidable adversary.

