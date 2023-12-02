Home » How a steel mill moved to China
Business

How a steel mill moved to China

How a steel mill moved to China

The painful process called structural change began in the south of Dortmund – and one of the most unusual projects in industrial history. The Phoenix West steelworks, together with parts of the Westfalenhütte in the north of the city, found a buyer. The Chinese steel company Shagang, which was still completely insignificant at the time, showed interest shortly before the shutdown. Of course, steel production probably has no future at the Dortmund location. But, according to the daring idea, could this still completely intact work not be brought to China?

