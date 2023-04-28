Home » How much does it cost to support a child. All expenses by age group
by admin
Estimates by Moneyfarm and Federconsumatori: more is spent on a female

The birth rate in Italy is at an all-time low, with 713,000 deaths in 2022, while only 393,000 births, with a natural balance of -320 thousand units. Keeping a child involves many sacrifices, including financial ones. According to a recent survey by the Moneyfarm research centre, as reported by the website www.quotidiano.net, it costs more than 700 euros a month to raise a child, around 8,500 euros a year and around 170 thousand euros up to the age of 18 for a two-parent family with average income. What affects the most? It depends on the age of the child and obviously on the budget available to the family. For a child between zero and three years old, Moneyfarm estimates, they can be spent between 10 thousand and 25 thousand euros, when he is 4 and 5 years old the minimum spend remains 10 thousand euros, the maximum goes up to 27 thousand. Between the ages of six and 11, spending rises between 28 and 48 thousand euros, while between 12 and 18 years it goes from a minimum of 45 thousand to a maximum of 74 thousand euros. Here are the main expenses to take into account.

According to the Federconsumatori observatory, the expenditure – and even substantial one – begins even before the birth, for a figure that fluctuates between a minimum of 5,700 and a maximum of 19.500 euro. In addition to the various visits, it is necessary to buy the cradle (200 euros), the changing table (110 euros), furnish the bedroom (600 euros), buy the first kit for the newborn (150 euros), the car seat (165 euros), the pram (150 euros) before and the stroller (300 euros) after.

