How the rainbow flag can depress stock prices

Target is the largest retailer in the United States after Walmart. Customers can buy practically anything there: groceries, clothes, books, furniture, toys, drugstore products. What you can’t buy anymore: Sweaters and bags with the imprint “Cure transphobia not trans people” (“Cure transphobia, not trans people”) and “Too queer for here” (“Too queer for here”). The products were part of a special collection for June’s Pride Month. This month traditionally companies show their solidarity with gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people. This tradition has spread over the years. Until now.