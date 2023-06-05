Home » Bilawal Bhutto nominated Murtaza Wahab as the party candidate for Mayor Karachi
News

Bilawal Bhutto nominated Murtaza Wahab as the party candidate for Mayor Karachi

by admin
Bilawal Bhutto nominated Murtaza Wahab as the party candidate for Mayor Karachi

Monday, June 5, 2023, 7:22 pm

Karachi (Staff Reporter) Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has nominated Murtaza Wahab as the party candidate for Mayor Karachi. The message was released. In his message, the PP Chairman congratulated all the Chairman, Deputy Chairman, Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Town candidates on their nomination.

He said that the people have expressed their trust in the People’s Party, now we have to show better performance in the next phase so that we can serve the people better. , who for the first time expressed confidence in the People’s Party. He hoped that Kashif Shoro and Murtaza Wahab would be the first mayors of the two big cities of Sindh of the People’s Party, but not the last.

See also

File photo

Nasir Karim Baloch for Lyari Town Chairman and Muhammad Iqbal Hanguro for Vice Chairman.

See also  "Tax" publicizes people's hearts and builds modernization together--Yingtan High-tech Zone Taxation Bureau holds the launching ceremony of the 32nd tax publicity month- Chinadaily.com

You may also like

“Lustgarten” in the theater school Acting & Arts...

CANTEEN OF SOLDADO PARAGUAYO SCHOOL CATCHED FIRE DURING...

“I will continue working to leave our Vallenato...

Art as access to virtual space | TUCcurrent

The Jianyang Youth League Committee launched the launching...

Export of Paraguayan meat to the United States...

New case of alleged suicide in Casanare, the...

Cintas – Bulls wield the scepter

In Colombia, the base should break up reform...

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday June 7,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy