Bilawal Bhutto nominated Murtaza Wahab as the party candidate for Mayor Karachi

Monday, June 5, 2023, 7:22 pm

Karachi (Staff Reporter) Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has nominated Murtaza Wahab as the party candidate for Mayor Karachi. The message was released. In his message, the PP Chairman congratulated all the Chairman, Deputy Chairman, Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Town candidates on their nomination.

Congratulations to all PPP nominees for Chairman, dep chairman, mayor, dep mayor and towns. The people have expressed faith in the ppp. Now let’s go win the next round and get going with with what we do best, serving the people. A special thank you to Hyderabad & Karachi for… https://t.co/guI90tuDYB — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) June 5, 2023

He said that the people have expressed their trust in the People’s Party, now we have to show better performance in the next phase so that we can serve the people better. , who for the first time expressed confidence in the People’s Party. He hoped that Kashif Shoro and Murtaza Wahab would be the first mayors of the two big cities of Sindh of the People’s Party, but not the last.