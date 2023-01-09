Listen to the audio version of the article

Il Sole 24 Ore and the international editorial group Financial Times have signed a three-year renewal of the partnership to produce the Italian edition of HTSI-How To Spend It, the monthly magazine dedicated to the world of luxury, from manufacturing to travel, with the aim to continue to preside over this market segment in our country.

«The three-year renewal of the collaboration with the Financial Times is the confirmation of the value and effectiveness of the project launched in 2014, which over time has transformed into a broader relationship on various fronts of collaboration», comments Federico Silvestri, General Manager Media&Business of the 24 HOUR Group.

For 28 years, the British magazine (which last May changed its name to HTSI) has been considered a cornerstone of luxury and refinement. The Italian version, launched in 2014 under the direction of Nicoletta Polla Mattiot, now has 120 thousand copies distributed (hard copy and digital) and 450 thousand readers for each issue (Editor estimates, referring to November 2022). It includes 12 editions a year and includes several spin off, such as «Superior Interiors», dedicated to the world of design, «A Passion for fashion», focused on fashion. Special thematic issues are also published, such as the «Speciale Beauty e Gioielli» and the «Speciale Christmas».

In 2023 the magazine is renewed: in the February issue of HTSI, there will be great editorial news and livedeclined on the four identity paradigms of the brand.

«How To Spend It has represented and continues to represent a unique, highly appreciated by the Italian market, in the chains of luxury and national and international high-end – says Silvestri -. In terms of the production of digital and physical events of international importance, the partnership with the Financial Times has given life to the three editions of “Made in Italy”, which also sees the participation of Sky TG 24, and which since 2022 has been enriched with the “FT Challenge” hackathon, aimed at under 35s. And other projects are being studied». The Financial Times has also joined the Trento Festival of Economics in 2022, in the new formula organized by the 24 ORE Group, and confirmed the media partnership also for the 2023 edition, which will be held from 25 to 28 May next.