How Turkish economy and lira are developing now

There are various attempts to explain why the old and new presidents are fighting tooth and nail against higher interest rates. Some believe that Erdogan adheres to Islamic-influenced economic theories, according to which interest rates are generally a bad thing and that it is therefore best not to use them right away. In fact, there is a ban on interest in Islam (as in Christianity), but it is very outdated. Although Erdogan knows how to motivate religious voters, he is actually considered too pragmatic to follow the Koran in economic matters.