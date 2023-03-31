For stock trading, you can look at the research report of Jin Qilin analysts. It is authoritative, professional, timely and comprehensive, helping you tap potential opportunities!

Sina Technology News On the evening of March 31, the 2022 annual report was released today. The report shows that Huawei’s overall operation is stable, with a global sales revenue of 642.3 billion yuan and a net profit of 35.6 billion yuan. 2022 is the year when the Hongmeng app ecosystem will break ground and flourish. By the end of 2022, Huawei Terminal Cloud Services will have more than 580 million monthly active users worldwide, more than 6 million registered developers who have joined the Huawei Developer Alliance, and more than 6 million applications integrating HMS Core capabilities. 220,000, and the number of meta-services running on HarmonyOS devices exceeds 50,000.

According to the annual report, by the end of 2022, the global monthly active users of Huawei ID will reach 420 million, the global monthly active users of Huawei AppGallery will exceed 580 million, and the global monthly active users of quick apps will exceed 170 million. Huawei music, browser, wallet, smart assistant Today, cloud space, video, reading, themes, smart search, weather and other products have more than 100 million monthly active users. Petal Search has covered more than 170 countries and regions overseas and supports more than 70 languages; Petal Maps provides smart navigation map services such as web maps for mobile phones and watches in more than 160 countries and regions overseas.

The “1+8+N” full-scenario smart life strategy of Huawei’s terminal business centered on smartphones, focusing on five scenarios of smart office, sports and health, smart home, smart travel, and audio-visual entertainment, and terminal cloud services to create full-scenario intelligence for consumers life experience.

In the field of smart office, HUAWEI browser aggregates a lot of media and recommends content information for users. The average daily reading volume of HUAWEI Information Stream exceeds 300 million; HUAWEI Reading relies on HUAWEI MatePad Paper to restore the reading experience of paper books; Safe and convenient personal digital asset management services.

In the field of audio-visual entertainment, Huawei Music has cooperated with many music and long-term audio companies to launch a new spatial audio experience, Hi-Classical classical zone, etc.; Huawei Video can watch movies, dramas, comprehensive and children’s content on multiple mainstream platforms in one stop.

In the field of smart travel, all models of Wenjie are equipped with HarmonyOS smart cockpit. The in-vehicle map service Petal Maps can realize the flow of navigation tasks between mobile phones and vehicles. Huawei Wallet provides an all-round digital car key service with financial-level security protection. At present, more than one million users can enjoy the convenient function of opening and closing car doors with smartphones and smart watches. HMS for Car has partnered with more than 20 car companies for its in-vehicle intelligent business, covering a total of more than 12 million vehicles, and has achieved a breakthrough in the in-vehicle map business overseas.

The annual report pointed out that Huawei started from the education and health needs of the society, so that technology can benefit the society. Huawei is committed to integrating online education resources and creating an integrated online learning environment. As of the end of 2022, the Huawei Education Center has reached partnerships with more than 240 partners, and the number of course chapters on the shelves exceeds 660,000; the cumulative number of students studying in the Huawei Developer Academy exceeds 2.3 million.

Editor in charge: Feng Tiwei