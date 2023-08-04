Huawei Announces New Xiaoyi Voice Assistant on HarmonyOS 4 at Developer Conference 2023

Fast Technology News – Huawei Announces New Xiaoyi Voice Assistant on HarmonyOS 4 at Developer Conference

On August 4th, the Huawei Developer Conference 2023 took place and brought some exciting announcements. One of the key highlights was the unveiling of the new Xiaoyi voice assistant on HarmonyOS 4. Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, made the announcement during the conference.

According to Chengdong, the new Xiaoyi is powered by Huawei’s Pangu large model. This underlying capability allows Xiaoyi to provide assistance in various areas such as knowledge acquisition, logical reasoning, task planning, memory expansion, tool calling, and creative assistance. This enhanced intelligence aims to offer users a more comprehensive and useful experience.

Importantly, Huawei claims that the new Xiaoyi will prioritize security and privacy protection. The company aims to position the voice assistant as a “more responsible AI” that serves as an auxiliary rather than a substitute. Huawei wants users to view Xiaoyi as a tool that enhances their experience rather than a mere fiction.

To showcase the capabilities of the new Xiaoyi, Yu Chengdong shared a video demonstrating its actual performance after being integrated with the Pangu model. The video revealed that Xiaoyi has become significantly smarter and can generate copywriting and other content based on user needs. This evolution means that mobile phone smart assistants are no longer limited to basic tasks like opening software or playing music. They can now effectively interact with users and provide real-time help.

The announcement of the new Xiaoyi voice assistant is an exciting development for Huawei and its ecosystem. HarmonyOS 4 continues to evolve, offering innovative and intelligent features to Huawei device users. With Xiaoyi, Huawei aims to redefine the possibilities of voice assistants and deliver a more seamless and personalized user experience.

