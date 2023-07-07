Huawei Cloud Enables Large-scale Model Ecosystem with Partners and Developers at Developer Conference 2023

Huawei Developer Conference 2023 (Cloud) officially commenced in Dongguan, China on July 7, bringing together developers from all over the world to explore new industrial opportunities and technological advancements in AI. During the conference, Kang Ning, President of the Global Ecosystem Department of Huawei Cloud, delivered a keynote speech emphasizing the importance of collaboration with partners and developers to build a model ecosystem, open up the industry, and foster innovation.

Huawei Cloud is dedicated to creating an open and win-win global ecosystem centered around developers. With over 4.6 million developers and more than 10,000 products listed on the cloud store, Huawei Cloud provides easy-to-use and reliable tools for large-scale model development. Kang Ning highlighted the need for developers and partners to actively participate in the integration of large models into various industries. He emphasized the importance of Huawei Cloud’s large-scale model toolkits, multi-industry scene APIs, and the exclusive community, which includes comprehensive courses and technical certifications, to help developers explore the potential of large-scale models in different sectors.

The integration of Pangea large models into thousands of industries has gained momentum, with leading customers and partners choosing to join Huawei Cloud’s large-scale model ecosystem. This collaboration aims to drive the intelligent development of industries and unlock the value of industrial upgrading through large-scale model technology. To support the continuous input of high-quality data for large models, Huawei Cloud has initiated the establishment of the “Large Model High-Quality Data Alliance” with partners, aiming to create high-quality data sets covering various industries and promote the development of industry models.

Developers play a crucial role in the advancement and application of large-scale models. To enhance their innovation capabilities, Huawei Cloud provides a suite of tools for large-scale model development applications. These tools, along with the exclusive community platform offering a wide range of courses and technical certifications, enable developers to quickly master the technical capabilities of Pangea large-scale models and drive innovation in different business scenarios.

During the conference, the 2023 Huawei Developer Contest was officially launched, providing developers with a platform to showcase their talents and innovative application developments in the field of artificial intelligence. This contest, covering both cloud-based and industry tracks, spans different regions, allowing developers to unleash their creativity and contribute to the digital transformation of industries.

Moving forward, Huawei Cloud will continue to implement their “everything as a service” strategy, collaborating with developers, partners, and customers to deepen industry digitalization and create value together. Through their dedication to building an open and win-win ecosystem, Huawei Cloud aims to foster innovation and drive the growth of the AI industry.

