Bmw CE 02, the electric scooter arrives with over 90 km of autonomy

BMW CE 02 debuts in a definitive version after the debut of the concept in 2021. Baptized by BMW Motorrad an “eParkourer”, it aims to be something alternative to the growing offer of electric scooters. How does he do it? With a style designed not to go unnoticed and for a series of technical features that make it suitable for fun and safety even in an urban environment. Marketed in the 11 kW (15 hp) and 4 kW (5 hp) versions, it will be marketed at approximately 8,750 euros (11kw) and 7,750 euros (4kw).

Bmw CE 02, data sheet and autonomy

Built on a steel frame and single-sided rear swingarm, the BMW CE 02 mounts front telescopic forks and ABS on the front wheel. The safety equipment includes stability control, reversing assistant, two driving modes Flow and Surf proposed as standard in addition to the Flash mode proposed as an option. Characterized by a saddle height of only 750 mm, it lights up without keys and features front and rear LED lights. With a range of over 40 kilometers for the most powerful version, it offers a 900w charger as standard and a 1500w option as standard. Two versions available: 11 kW (15 hp) with nominal power of 6 kW (8 hp) and torque of 55 Nm and the 4 kW (5 hp) version for AM license with nominal power of 3.2 kW (4 hp) and torque of 55Nm.

Bmw CE 02, always connected

The minimal dashboard features an easy-to-read 3.5-inch TFT display that informs the driver about driving speed, battery charge status and more. Using the Bmw Motorrad Connected app, the smartphone (rechargeable via USB-C) attached via the dedicated holder, shows the expected end of charging thanks to the network connection via Bluetooth, as on the Bmw CE 04. You can record your journeys using the app. With the BMW Motorrad Connected Services (included in the Highline package) the charging status and other information about the CE 02 vehicle can be viewed at any time from anywhere via the app.

Bmq Motorrad ConnectedRide smart glasses

Bmw Motorrad ConnectedRide

In addition to the CE 02, BMW presented the ConnectedRide smartglasses. Taking up what has already been seen on applications such as Google Glass, they will be able to project the main travel information and also the indications of the satellite navigator on the lenses. The Bmq Motorrad ConnectedRide smart glasses can be easily connected to the smartphone via Bluetooth and the app. The projection can be positioned according to preference and settings can be selected before the ride and even while riding via the multicontroller on the bike. In addition, ConnectedRide Smartglasses can be adapted to fit numerous helmets and face shapes. The lithium-ion battery allows up to ten hours of operation. BMW Motorrad also supplies two sets of UVA/UVB certified lenses with the frame. One set of lenses is 85% clear and can be used especially for helmets with integrated sun visor. The other set has colored lenses that transform the smartglasses into a pair of sunglasses. For motorcyclists who wear glasses, the lenses can be adapted. The sets also include a case and a USB charging cable and can be used on BMW motorcycles already on the market. Price? In Germany it starts from 690 euros.

