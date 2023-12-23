HUAWEI FreeClip open-back headphones are so cool!! 12g, super light and no burden!! Is there sound leakage? The sound quality is surprisingly good? – Zing Gadget

Introducing the HUAWEI FreeClip headphones – not only are they top-notch in terms of quality and performance, but they are also incredibly stylish! In fact, they look so much like girls’ earrings that they can be used as accessories, making them a fashionable statement piece as well as a functional piece of technology.

One user raved about the headphones, stating, “I really wear it every day😂. It is an open-back headset, suitable for those who don’t like noise reduction and isolation from ambient sounds. The key point is that it’s really light and not burdensome to wear! It’s fine for exercising, commuting, etc.”

Priced at RM899, users can now pre-order the HUAWEI FreeClip headphones and receive gifts worth up to RM367! The link for pre-order is available here: https://consumer.huawei.com/my/headphones/freeclip/buy/?utm_source=zinggadget&utm_medium=paidpr&utm_campaign=dove_freeclip_2023&utm_content=youtube_video_cn.

