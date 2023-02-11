Huawei is right to do Hongmeng! iOS and Android almost monopolize the mobile phone system Japan and India will intervene

Prior to this, a report by Strategy Analytics showed that smartphones equipped with the Hongmeng system currently have a global market share of 2%, which means that Hongmeng has become the third largest smartphone system in the world.

In the current global market, Android is still the most used, with a current market share of 81%; followed by iOS, with a market share of 18%. The two accounted for 99% of the smartphone market share, which is still very exaggerated. For some reason, Hongmeng’s market share is 2% at this time, and the total share has exceeded 100%.

It is also the near-monopoly behavior of Android and iOS that Japan is also worried about and cannot sit still. Kyodo News reported that the Japan Fair Trade Commission released a survey report on the smartphone operating system (OS) market on the 9th, expressing concern about the oligopoly of Apple and Google, the two major US IT companies.

The report pointed out that using a strong position to bring disadvantages to APP providers when dealing with them or displaying APPs developed by themselves in a more prominent position may become a problem in the Anti-Monopoly Law. In addition to asking the two companies to make improvements, the report also pointed out the need to improve the law.

Regarding the smartphone OS, the government is considering the introduction of pre-regulation, which prescribes prohibited acts in advance, as opposed to the conventional regulation that deals with problems after they occur. In the future, we will refer to this report and further improve the law.

Apple’s “iOS” and Google’s “Android” occupy more than 90% of the smartphone OS market in Japan. The report pointed out that the OS market and APP sales methods failed to form a sound competitive environment due to the monopoly and oligopoly of the two companies, and the two companies are in an advantageous position compared with APP providers.

In fact, India is also worried about this matter. Among the mobile operating systems in India, Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android account for almost all of the shares. In response to such a crisis, India plans to develop and promote a system called IndOS.

Looking back now, Wang Chenglu said that Hongmeng is difficult, but the direction is right….