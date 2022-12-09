Securities Times e Company News , on December 9, Huawei released new members of the nova10 series, nova 10 SE, Enjoy 50z, HUAWEI WATCH Buds, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Collector’s Edition, HUAWEI Children’s Watch 5X series, and HUAWEI Vision Glass and other new products , among which WATCH Buds realizes a 21-layer structural three-dimensional stacking in the surface space of 14.99mm thickness, put a pair of TWS earphones with a net weight of 4 grams into the smart watch, and realize the two-in-one watch earphone, 2988 yuan.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

