Home Business Huawei releases nova 10 SE and other new WATCH Buds watch earphones two-in-one
Business

Huawei releases nova 10 SE and other new WATCH Buds watch earphones two-in-one

by admin
Huawei releases nova 10 SE and other new WATCH Buds watch earphones two-in-one

Securities Times e Company News, on December 9, Huawei released new members of the nova10 series, nova 10 SE, Enjoy 50z, HUAWEI WATCH Buds, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Collector’s Edition, HUAWEI Children’s Watch 5X series, and HUAWEI Vision Glass and other new products , among which WATCH Buds realizes a 21-layer structural three-dimensional stacking in the surface space of 14.99mm thickness, put a pair of TWS earphones with a net weight of 4 grams into the smart watch, and realize the two-in-one watch earphone, 2988 yuan.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

Download the “Securities Times” official APP, or follow the official WeChat public account, you can keep abreast of stock market trends, gain insight into policy information, and seize wealth opportunities.

See also  111 stocks have daily limit and the largest single fund is 531 million yuan - Teller Report Teller Report

You may also like

American stock markets in the red after data...

Liquor stocks pulled up Kouzijiao in the afternoon...

EU funds, more flexible rules for closing the...

Central banks torn between inflation and economic growth....

The national 5G network access rate is released:...

«Tap, 3 billion cubic meters of gas more...

NYMEX crude oil fell below $70 Provider FX678

Weak closure in Piazza Affari (24,277 points). Purchases...

Commuting can be pure electric and travel comfortably....

Enel (+0.93%) completes the sale of the electricity...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy