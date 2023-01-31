Home Business Hubei Radio and Television Network expects a loss of 460 million to 630 million yuan in 2022, and the loss will further expand year-on-year | DVBCN
Hubei Radio and Television Network expects a loss of 460 million to 630 million yuan in 2022, and the loss will further expand year-on-year

On January 29, Hubei Radio and Television Information Network Co., Ltd. released the 2022 annual performance forecast.

The data shows that the operating income of Hubei Radio and Television Network is expected to be 2.100 billion to 2.300 billion yuan in 2022, and 2.171 billion yuan in 2021; its net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies is expected to be a loss of 460 million to 630 million yuan in 2022. The annual loss was 446 million yuan.

Hubei Radio and Television Network stated that in 2022, its company will fully implement the development strategy of “flying with two wings and developing multiple industries simultaneously”, actively participate in the integration into the national network, accelerate the pace of integrated construction of radio and television 5G construction, continue to deepen the reform of systems and mechanisms, and develop operations. Making progress despite difficulties has basically stabilized the situation of declining operating income.

The main reasons for the decrease in net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies in 2022 compared with the same period of the previous year are as follows:

1) Affected by multiple factors such as the development of the Internet and new media, the operating income of cable TV and broadband services, which contributed greatly to profits during the reporting period, decreased year-on-year;

2) Affected by the epidemic, during the reporting period, the company’s information application business income was difficult to collect, resulting in an increase in credit impairment losses;

3) The main cost of network operation is rigid and difficult to reduce.

