A survey of the members of an Erfa circle in Würzburg made people sit up and take notice: sick leave has increased (sometimes by leaps and bounds) in all offices. Countermeasures is the motto of the hour. But how? Some offices have a ?health officer? installed, others a ?feel good manager?. At the same time, an ?occupational health insurance (bKV)? completed, which grants employees attractive additional benefits. The models ?fair family? and ?feel free?, which PBP also examines from a tax point of view.

