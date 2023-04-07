Home Business human resource management | Measure to reduce sick leave: put together tax-free health packages
Business

human resource management | Measure to reduce sick leave: put together tax-free health packages

by admin
human resource management | Measure to reduce sick leave: put together tax-free health packages

A survey of the members of an Erfa circle in Würzburg made people sit up and take notice: sick leave has increased (sometimes by leaps and bounds) in all offices. Countermeasures is the motto of the hour. But how? Some offices have a ?health officer? installed, others a ?feel good manager?. At the same time, an ?occupational health insurance (bKV)? completed, which grants employees attractive additional benefits. The models ?fair family? and ?feel free?, which PBP also examines from a tax point of view.

See also  Eurolists up modestly without Wall Street and after minutes ECB, Piazza Affari +0.6%

You may also like

Fineco ETFs: Is It Worth Investing? How do...

Fake images in ads: Programmatic advertising helps scammers

Punish bullying of teachers. It was time. Good...

Bottomless pit: The uncertain future of the statutory...

Bank of Italy: in 2023 the world economy...

Internet provider withdraws platform from right-wing extremist magazine

Tesla caps lien on Musk stock JB Straubel...

“Will treat all UBS and CS employees fairly”

Ance-union protocol, crackdown on safety at Pnrr construction...

Short seller attack on “AI” share | The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy