DThe nationwide corona measures are expiring. From this Saturday*, for the first time in three years, there will no longer be any government restrictions in connection with the pandemic. Until recently, visitors to hospitals and nursing homes were still required to wear an FFP2 mask; the same applied to patients and visitors to medical practices and dialysis facilities. Now these rules have also been dropped, at least by the state. Hospital operators and doctors can still demand that visitors put on a mask as part of their house rules.

It is unclear how many institutions will make use of it. The head of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Andreas Gassen, told the German Press Agency that medical practices could “of course” regulate the wearing of masks as part of the house rules. But it is good that there will soon no longer be an automatic obligation and that the principle of personal responsibility will apply again.

The head of the German Hospital Society, Gerald Gaß, emphasized that hospitals are used to “determining hygiene measures to protect their patients, even independently of Corona”. The clinics would now decide individually what was necessary. This depends, among other things, on the patient clientele and the work area of ​​the clinic.

With the end of the last measures, Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) sees the corona crisis as over. If you look at the status of virus variants, vaccinations and the clinical cases that are still occurring, you can say that the pandemic in Germany has come to an end, said Lauterbach. “We have successfully overcome the pandemic in Germany and also with a good balance sheet.”

