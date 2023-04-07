Israel reported that 34 shells, at least five fell on their territory. Las Sirens sounded in the cities of Shlomi and Moshav Betzet, as well as in the Galilee region.

No one claimed responsibility for the attacks on Israeli territory; however, the local army pointed out that it was Palestinian fire, either Hamas or Jihad but ruled out that it was the Lebanese Hezbollah.

The border is guarded by the United Nations Interim Force which aims to guarantee the ceasefire. The UN called for restraint and its Security Council held an emergency meeting on the situation in the Middle East to prevent further escalation.

The intervention on the esplanade of the Mosques of Jerusalem

Israel received criticism from the international community after its police intervene on Wednesday to violently evict Palestinian worshipers from the Jerusalem Mosquesthe third holy place of Islam.

The intervention, which detaining 350 led to an increase in rocket fire from Gaza and Israeli shelling.

Vedant Patel, spokesman for the Department of State of North America condemned the firing of rockets from Lebanon and Gaza against Israel.

This rise in violence occurs at the height of the celebration of the Jewish Passover and the Muslim month of Ramadan, in addition to an increase in tensions between Israelis and Palestinians with more than a hundred deaths since the beginning of the year.